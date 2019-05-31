Too late for Theresa May to learn lessons over education – The Yorkshire Post says

THE extent to which Theresa May has lost power – and authority – was self-evident when the Prime Minister spoke at the launch of the review into post-18 education and funding.

Even though she had the foresight to set up this inquiry, its implementation will be at the mercy of her successor – and the Comprehensive Spending Review which is still due to take place later this year.

And while all those competing for the Tory leadership are deliberately distancing themselves from Mrs May’s policy agenda for political and personal expediency, this issue is too important to be ignored.

After all, possible reductions to tuition fees – and the reintroduction of maintenance grants for students from underprivileged backgrounds – need to be considered alongside a review into the remit of universities and whether sufficient degree courses are relevant for the modern economy.

As Mrs May conceded, this country has been slow in embracing, and advancing, the merits of technical education and apprenticeships – just one of the many domestic policy considerations which have been neglected because of Brexit.

Even she said further education had been “overlooked, undervalued and underfunded” – a stark admission from the politician who has been trying to lead this country for the past three years.

Yet, as the outgoing Tory leader confirmed, solutions to so many of the “burning injustices” which Mrs May tried, and failed, to tackle, can be found in the country’s schools, colleges and universities. The regret, therefore, is that the PM is only beginning to appreciate this nearly 18 months after she sacked Rotherham-born Justine Greening, the first-ever Education Secretary to have attended a comprehensive school. If she’d not done so, policy progress on social mobility may not have proved so elusive.