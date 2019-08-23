Train operators and Network Rail must step up for Yorkshire’s big weekend - The Yorkshire Post says

FOR once, Yorkshire’s sporting and cultural weekend of the year – the Ashes Test, Leeds Festival, Ebor Festival, Challenge Cup final, Leeds West Indian Carnival and many other events – is set to be blessed by glorious Bank Holiday weather.

The East Coast Main Line will be shut between King's Cross and Peterborough this Saturday and Sunday. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

If only this sunny optimism could be shared by rail passengers who, because of, frankly, short-sighted timing and very poor communication, face massive disruption as a result of the East Coast Main Line being shut between King’s Cross and Peterborough.

York alone expects 2,000 fewer spectators for the £1m Sky Bet Ebor – Flat racing’s historic handicap – and the racecourse, together with other event organisers, have had to fight hard to ensure some semblance of a service remains. As such, the onus is now on Network Rail – and the train operators – to make sure there are sufficient staff on hand at key stations to assist and advise travellers. Nothing less will do on Yorkshire’s big weekend.

