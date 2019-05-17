TV explorer Paul Rose in Dales transport plea – The Yorkshire Post says

GLOBAL EXPLORER Paul Rose is no stranger to the world’s remoter wildernesses. It is where he feels most at home and this is self-evident with his broadcasting work.

Yet, while he is prepared for most eventualities, the lack of public transport was a slight shock when he spent time in the Yorkshire Dales preparing for a captivating BBC2 series, which is due to begin tomorrow night.

Explorer Paul Rose in Wensleydale.

If it was a surprise to someone who has travelled so extensively, it is further reason for the public, and all those who love the countryside, to remind national, regional and local leaders that the provision of buses or, where possible, trains, is an obligation which should not be treated as an after-thought – a recurring theme on these pages. For, while this programme will, undoubtedly, showcase the Yorkshire Dales at its glorious best, residents and visitors alike need to be assured that they will be able to get around if they do not have access to a car or, in Mr Rose’s case, a bicycle.