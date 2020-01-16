Under-fire TransPennine Express boss must meet exasperated entrepreneur or leave troubled role – The Yorkshire Post says

NOW THAT TransPennine Express is under formal warning from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to get its act together, long-suffering travellers await the response of managing director Leo Goodwin.

My challenge to TransPennine Express MD Leo Goodwin to meet passengers on Leeds Station and endure his poor services – Ajaz Ahmed

TransPennine Express managing director Leo Goodwin.

He must – at the very least – accept the invitation from Freeserve co-founder Ajaz Ahmed, set out in The Yorkshire Post today, to join him at Leeds Station to see for himself the problems which commuters using his services face each day.

But Mr Goodwin, still, absurdly, the beneficiary of performance-related bonuses from First Group as the number of TPE trains on time falls below the 40 per cent threshold, needs to go further.

He needs to spend the next week making himself available for one-to-one meetings with passengers, community groups and so on before finalising an action plan to get services back on track. If not, commuters will expect Mr Shapps to implement his promise to “escalate this further” and without any of the delays which are now the norm for TPE.