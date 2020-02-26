Unrivalled UK food and farm standards must be maintained after Brexit – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though George Eustice is still to earn this region’s trust over flooding, the Environment Secretary is well-regarded by farmers as he prepares to address the NFU’s annual conference.

A farmer himself, Mr Eustice previously enjoyed a long stint at Defra as a junior minister. A leading Brexiteer, he also stayed loyal to Theresa May for most of her premiership before quitting a year ago.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, arrives in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting.

NFU President Minette Batters warns low-quality food must not be allowed on supermarket shelves after Brexit

And his challenge now, as the Government prepares for the start of trade talks with the EU, is to demonstrate how Brexit – and, specifically, policies pertaining to the payment of farm subsidies – can maintain UK agriculture’s world-leading reputation.

Brexit must not lead to a loss of food standards, says leader of National Farmers’ Union

He can begin by acceding to the NFU’s call to toughen up the Agriculture Bill so future food imports – including so-called chlorinated chicken from the United States – conform to the welfare standards that domestic farmers here are expected to follow.

This was exemplified by the speech of NFU president Minette Batters who noted that there exists a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the policy debate. “We must not allow standards to be undermined by imports of goods which would be illegal for our farmers to produce here,” she warned.

“We must not tie the hands of British farmers to the highest rung of the standards ladder while waving through food imports which may not even reach the bottom rung.”

Words which echo sentiments expressed by Mr Eustice at the height of the Brexit debate, the Minister’s response will be an early test of his ability – as a politician and also a diplomat – to vindicate the faith that farmers have placed in him.