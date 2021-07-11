Virtue-signalling Labour supporters ignoring their party's ethical failures: Yorkshire Post Letters

Ian Richardson, the arbiter of all virtue, casts his half of one eye once again on the political landscape and sweeps the whole of the centre right, especially the current Conservative party, into the immoral dungeon he has created for those who don’t follow his own brand of virtue signalling politics (The Yorkshire Post, July 5).
He articulates that lies, duplicity have conned the electorate into electing the right-wing dummies that now govern the country.
Brexit is simply a con that has duped half the nation into a populist coma: Johnson, he implies, a man with the morals of a mouse. And, every political success of the Right is due to their encyclopaedic capacity for lying and dishonest machinations.
He closes his eye and mind to the Labour Party’s own ethical failures like Jeremy Corbyn who enthusiastically supported the IRA, Hezbollah and Gaddafi, a man described as “a moral midget”, who was elected to lead the Party by its “saintly” supporters and Tony Blair, the head spin merchant, eleven years in power, notorious for “the dodgy dossier” that helped to devastate the Middle East.
Mr Richardson should open both eyes to gain an undeserved ration of credence.
