Voice of the Dales should be heeded – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is a truth often told that we do not appreciate that which is on our doorstep. How many residents of York have been inside the Minster? How many from New York have taken the elevator to the top of the Empire State Building?

One might have supposed that in the Yorkshire Dales, where beauty is abundant, the locals could not have failed to miss it – but even here, it is all to easy to take the scenery for granted. Rural youngsters, we are told, are no more likely than their counterparts in the cities to have taken advantage of it.

That’s why the initiatives are welcome in and around Settle to invest young people in their surroundings. If, as has been said many times in this newspaper, the region is to prosper as a place for families and businesses, and not just tourists, their commitment is crucial.

The latest project will see a massed choir from seven primary schools assemble at the Ribblehead Viaduct to sing their hearts out. Theirs is a voice we cannot fail to heed.