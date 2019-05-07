We have overwhelming desire to leave undemocratic EU – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Pearson, Harrogate.

REGARDING European elections on May 23, Theresa May is said to be resigned to the embarrassment – and the £100m cost to the taxpayers.

I am quite sure a better way could be found to spend £100m! This is complete folly on a grand scale. We are in the grip of Westminster lunacy.

I do believe there is an overwhelming desire now to leave the EU. The hopes of so many countries and people have been destroyed by a project which seems doomed by obsessive narrow-minded objectives over-riding democracy.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

JAMES Bovington may wish his life to be controlled by Brussels (The Yorkshire Post, May 3), but 17.4 million people do not. That is a simple fact. They want their destiny decided at Westminster.

It has to be conceded the lady currently in No 10 hasn’t performed as was hoped. She has the unenviable position of trying to sort the best for the UK but all MPs, irrespective of party loyalty,have created a shambles.

From: A W Clarke, Martin Close, Louth.

FOR the benefit of James Bovington, we were given a referendum on the basis that the result would be binding. However, perhaps we could have another go and if that doesn’t go the way Mr Bovington hopes, we could try again. Sooner or later the result may be satisfactory for him and the EU. May I suggest we have the same arrangement with general elections too.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

UNSURPRISINGLY, local election results confirm what the statistics revealed in the 2016 referendum – a very confused picture (The Yorkshire Post, May 4). So, come on Government, come to a compromise as soon as possible.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

I WONDER what the odds are on MPs voting for any sort of exit before the European elections on May 23 just to keep the Brexit Party from securing a landslide victory?

From: Arthur Quarmby, Meltham.

WE and our country have been humiliated during the Brexit negotiations, and the electorate has taken its revenge.