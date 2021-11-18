We will remember the nine Great War soldiers finally laid to rest - The Yorkshire Post says

It can be seen as a measure of just how much our Remembrance rituals are rooted in firm conviction, not mere formality, that more than a century after their deaths in the Great War, nine missing soldiers have finally been laid to rest.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 4:45 pm

Their bodies – discovered in De Reutel in Belgium during civil engineering works – have been buried alongside those of the comrades they once served beside after extensive research identified them. They included a young soldier from Pateley Bridge, a sergeant from Eston in North Yorkshire, and a private who had lived in Burton Leonard, who all fell during heavy fighting around the town of Ypres.

Remembrance Day has come and gone – but we will still remember them.

Nine British soldiers who served and died in battle of Passchendaele during the First World War, are laid to rest more than a century after their deaths with full military honours at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) Tyne Cot Cemetery near Ypres in Belgium.

