Why Austin Mitchell's legacy went far beyond world of politics: The Yorkshire Post says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to the former Great Grimsby MP following his death at the age of 86. Mr Mitchell was a colourful figure who represented the North East Lincolnshire port for 38 years, from 1977 to 2015, after a career in TV during the 1970s. Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

Following his sad death at the age of 86, a snapshot of Mr Mitchell’s character was provided by Labour leader Keir Starmer with a tribute that reminisced about his decision to briefly change to his surname to ‘Haddock’ to help promote Grimsby’s fishing industry.

“His sense of humour was matched by his deep Labour values,” he added of Mr Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell initially became well-known for his work alongside future Countdown host Richard Whiteley as the faces of Yorkshire Television’s Calendar and conducted a famously tense interview with successive Leeds managers and sporting rivals Don Revie and Brian Clough which inspired David Peace’s book The Damned United.

Austin Mitchell celebrates his election with his wife Linda McDougall in 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He leaves an unforgettable legacy.

