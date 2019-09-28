Why Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings still need Nigel Farage and Brexit Party – Patrick Mercer

A GREAT friend of mine, a friend with whom I had sat up that June night in 2016 waiting – desperately hoping – that we would vote to leave the European Union, was utterly confident that Boris Johnson was the answer to this country’s troubles.

“The Maybot’s gone: Boris is the boy! You’ll see, he’ll pulverise Corbyn, get the rebels in line and we’ll have the Brexit we voted for and deserve – just see if I’m wrong!” my friend trilled as the Tory leadership contest took shape.

Well, I hoped he was right and, for a few, halcyon days in July I thought he was.

It seemed as though all my doubts about Boris Johnson were unfounded, that the supremely confident solipsist whom I’d once witnessed ricochetting around Parliament like a billiard ball had utterly changed.

Perhaps Mr Johnson really was a Churchillian figure.

So, I put my doubts to one side, and crossed my fingers, until it became clear that Dominic Cummings had been appointed as the new Prime Minister’s chief of staff and primary tactician.

It was then that I knew that the project was doomed and would culminate with the level of chaos witnessed this week.

I’d know Mr Cummings in the early 2000s and then as Michael Gove’s henchman in the Department for Education.

I’ll freely admit that I admired his determination but he was hard to like: extraordinary arrogance was paired with a complete carelessness for others.

I thought he was a very bright, clear thinking strategist, but he made terrible enemies and left irreparable wreckage in his wake.

Now it feels as though the Prime Minister is this Rasputin’s cat’s-paw, that the Johnson ball is aimed and directed solely by Cummings’s cue – and that cue has stirred up a formidable line of foes.

First, there’s Jeremy Corbyn’s Labourites.

The Tories have been disgracefully dismissive of this man when a little respect, and a little conciliation, might have made a temporary ally of him.

Last week’s Brighton junket showed Labour’s current confusion discounts Corbyn at the moment, but he should not have been ‘dissed’, as my son would say.

Then, there’s the dysfunctional amalgam of the shrieky Jo Swinson; sundry, sulky demagogues; louring, sacked Tory grandees and Mr Speaker – all of them goaded and stung by the Johnson/Cummings combo.

Joined at the hip to the media and London Wokeland, they now seem to have found allies in the Supreme Court.

And there’s something about the judiciary dabbling in politics that feels very pre-Cromwellian.

The Prime Minister, though, is quite right not to defy the 11 justices – to argue with their verdict would be as bad as ignoring the result of the referendum.

Yet, as one Minister said with sublime understatement: “It’s interesting for justices to be giving political direction.”

It’s more than ‘interesting’, for this court has driven a cart and horses through Dominic Cummings’s strategy.

But the worst set of enemies are, actually, ideological friends who have been deliberately and foolishly snubbed – the Brexit Party.

Think back just a few weeks when these fledglings swept the board at the Euro elections and how they rode high in the polls until Mr Johnson was elected by the Tory party over Jeremy Hunt, the Remain-backing Foreign Secretary.

But the new Prime Minister was going to deliver Brexit, wasn’t he?

Nigel Farage’s party had done its job and with a Brexiteer premier in place, disaffected Tories trooped back to their old creed.

Yet, these same people who delivered a stunning success for the Brexit Party in May have not gone away and are angry and disillusioned once more.

If an extension is asked for and promises broken, they will swarm back to Mr Farage’s colours and scupper any chance of a Tory victory in the next election.

So why provoke a schism with such enemies?

Why would the Prime Minister (he of the impeccable private life) suggest that Nigel Farage was “not a fit and proper person”?

That, of course, was pure Cummings: his words from Mr Johnson’s lips.

And this is worrying because Dominic Cummings’s loathing for Nigel Farage is well known and his hubris is being allowed to get in the way of the only alliance that will save this Government.

Now, Number 10 may try to steer through the latest storm by suggesting that it is only this Prime Minister who can fight the otiose Establishment on behalf of the people.

Only he can serve up Brexit on a plate; only he can rub ointment on the public’s disgust with political failure and garner enough Leave votes in time for a snap election.

With huge dash and courage I’d say this strategy stood a chance of success, but it won’t with Mr Cummings as the author.

Let me spell it out: like or loathe the Brexit Party, without their help and support in an election, the Tories simply don’t have the numbers to succeed.

And it’s only Cummings’s pig-headed contempt for Nigel Farage that will deny that support.

The trouble with saying that Brexit will happen by October 31, “do or die,” is that someone must be prepared to perish when, inevitably, that deadline is not met. I wonder if it’ll be Cummings the master or Johnson the marionette who takes the bullet?

Patrick Mercer OBE is an ex-soldier and the former Conservative MP for Newark.