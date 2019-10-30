Why Brexit should take precedence over December election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Joe Eason, Leamington Spa.

YOUR correspondent Donald Wood (The Yorkshire Post, October 26) says MPs have had three and a half years since the Brexit result, so asks why do they need more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Parliament - and Britain - remain divided by Brexit.

But this Bill was only published a week ago, representing the latest government ideas on Brexit, some of them brand new or ideas dismissed out of court previously. I cannot see where Mr Wood acknowledges this.

Like it or lump it, Brexit is a massive change and surely numerous days of scrutiny are required. False arguments by those who feel impatience over Brexit’s progress are not acceptable.

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

I WAS informed of Boris Johnson’s deal by an American lady from Boston while on Venetian water bus. Brexiteers should be throwing their caps in the air and cheering at the news!

Boris says it is an ‘excellent deal’, so time to press on and get the details sorted, with the usual Parliamentary scrutiny. No doubt the DUP will have something to say, even if the deal as it stands could give them certain economic advantages. No one in their right mind really wants an election in the run up to Christmas. Surely the time for an election is when the deal is signed, sealed and delivered?

The time for an election is the New Year. The good, long- suffering folk of this country – who have had to endure three and a half years of Parliamentary hokey-cokey – will have had time to digest the festive fare, and rung in the New Year, and be ready to crack on!

From: Peter Booth, Hale.

I AM a devout Brexit supporter who believes in government, at all levels, being accountable to the people, transparent, competent, providing opportunity and helping those in real need whilst remembering it is our money they are spending.

Though a Conservative, there have been many poor politicians within the party and disappointingly few, many of whom have benefited personally from grammar and independent schools, have supported excellent selective and non-selective state education and opposed the persecution of private schools.

Labour talk about workers’ rights whilst suppressing and taxing enterprise and the Liberal Democrats pretend to be the saintly party of compassion whilst wanting to discard the will of the people from the referendum as inconvenient.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

‘I’M not going to vote for your deal today, or tomorrow or even the next day, but I will be voting for it the day after that.’ This seems a very strange way of supposedly intelligent people supporting a deal that is ultimately going to determine the future of our country. Is there any wonder that we hold so many of our MPs in such low esteem?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHAT qualifies Liz Truss, after her lame-duck response to the 2015 floods in Yorkshire, to be International Trade Secretary and tasked with striking post-Brexit trade deals (The Yorkshire Post, October 26)?