Why communities should back Barclays scheme to keep last remaining banks on high street - The Yorkshire Post says

The large scale closure of bank branches across the UK has left some communities completely without, forced to rely on online services or local Post Offices – in areas where those too have not been lost.

Concerns have been raised time and again that their shutting marks the loss of a key part of the high street and that the elderly and local businesses are among those worst-hit.

Pickering is one of ten places that will take part in the trial.

Barclays is now launching a new trial scheme with a focus on keeping open its banks in areas where they are the last to remain on the high street and it is welcome news that Yorkshire will play a part.

Beginning with Pickering, the trial, the company says, will see Barclays work with customers to help make their branches “more relevant” and more sustainable – and a focus on relevance could prove to be key.

It is no secret that the internet has been blamed for many closures, with big banks claiming they are losing customers as more people deal with their finances online.

However, if services are tailored to meet local needs, investment is made into the look and feel of the premises and specialist support is available for financial needs including buying a home, starting a business and planning for retirement, perhaps the trend towards closure could be halted in its tracks.

The Yorkshire Post has been championing the high street.

It is great to see a business taking action, but it cannot do so alone and Barclays wants communities and businesses to get behind the scheme.

Through its Love Your High Street campaign, The Yorkshire Post has championed the importance of local support, and here, as with all aspects of the town centre, the phrase ‘use it or lose it’ is pertinent.

