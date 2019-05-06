Why Extinction Rebellion protest tactics on climate change are justified – Russell Scott

IN recent weeks over a million young people, across more than 100 countries have walked out of classrooms, and marched in protest at the failure of politicians to tackle the global climate and ecological crisis.

In Yorkshire, the movement inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has seen marches in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and York.

A performance group stage a silent demonstration outside Downing Street as Extinction Rebellion campaigners gather in London.

Coinciding with this, Extinction Rebellion’s determined protests in London saw occupations of key locations in the capital such as Parliament Square and Waterloo Bridge, with the later being turned into a makeshift community garden free of charge.

Bill Carmichael: Beware of the cult of Greta Thunberg

Both were incredibly important in forcing climate change back towards the top of the Government’s agenda.

With over 1,000 arrests the peaceful demonstrations received wide-ranging support from across the country, including praise from legendary TV naturalists Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham as well as Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson who flew in from America to take part.

In a recent interview, Sir David praised the school strikes, adding: “That is the one big reason I have for feeling we are making progress. If we were not making progress with young people, we are done.”

Tackling climate change is like fighting a war we must not lose – Ed Miliband

Chris Packham spoke out in favour of the Extinction Rebellion protests, claiming they had already achieved change. He added: “Well if they don’t listen next week they’ll listen next time, because we are not going away, this movement is here to stay.”

He has a valid point. The recent actions have certainly achieved some positive change already.

The protests have refreshed the public’s engagement with the subject. Google trends showed an enormous surge in ‘climate change’ searches whilst the Extinction Rebellion occupations were taking place.

A recent poll by Opinium during the protests found 63 per cent of the British public think they are in a climate emergency and that 76 per cent say they would vote differently to protect the planet and climate.

Meanwhile, our sluggish politicians appear to be showing a renewed urgency in climate policy discussions. This, in my opinion, simply would not have happened without the pressure being applied by the successful school strikes and sustained Extinction Rebellion actions.

We have seen school striker, Greta Thunberg, meet with Opposition leaders and Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Notably Theresa May was absent from the talks.

Obviously, a climate and ecological crisis which has the potential to negatively impact every UK citizen wasn’t deemed important enough for the PM to clear space in her diary.

Nevertheless, there are valid reasons for the increased urgency in climate protests and the need for swift action by the Government.

We can no longer kick the can down the road, as former Labour leader Ed Miliband wrote in this newspaper last Thursday. Climate change is a real threat, supported by scientific facts. Just take a look at last year’s heatwaves and the incredible fires here.

Further afield, Mozambique has recently been devastated by tropical cyclones that are intensified by climate change and Vietnam just recorded its hottest ever day, clocking up a temperature of 43.4°C.

Do we need any more warnings before we figure out that we most tackle this problem without further procrastination?

The school strikes are a protest brought about by a lack of Government action to combat the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion demands action now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.

These are all rational, common sense requests and are widely supported amongst the British public.

Furthermore, the ideas and technology exist to achieve these vital goals. What is lacking at the moment is the political will from the Government to make the bold and positive policy steps required.

One thing is for certain. If the Government doesn’t act, the school strikes will return and Extinction Rebellion’s positive direct actions will resume. I, for one, support both causes.

Let’s hope the Government acts. Now.

Russell Scott is an environmental campaigner and fracking opponent from North Yorkshire.