Why legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird will always be a Yorkshire icon as he talks about stroke recovery – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is heartening to see Dickie Bird, a living icon of Yorkshire, in such good spirits as he talks about his recovery from a serious stroke decade ago.

Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird has spoken about his recovery from a stroke.

“I had the desire, and the willpower, to fight it. I am a fighter. I don’t let these things get me down,” says the 86-year-old in a special video now being shown on The Yorkshire Post’s website.

A walking advert for the NHS, and the recuperative powers of regular exercise, the Barnsley miner’s son also attributes his health to his Christian faith and lifelong belief in fair play which has defined his extraordinary life as a cricketer, umpire and charity fundraiser.

Dickie Bird is a past president of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

And this became all too apparent during the recent Ashes series between England and Australia – the intrusive DRS system, used to adjudicate on a significant number of dismissals, would have been superflous to requirements if Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird was standing in the middle because no player would ever have had reason to doubt the integrity of his decisions.