Why longer terror sentences will not de-radicalise extremists in wake of Streatham attack – David Blunkett

IT is a truism that the most fundamental purpose of government is to protect, as far as humanly possible, its citizens from harm.

Police activity at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road, south London by Sudesh Amman, 20, who was shot dead by armed police just days after being released from prison.

Forensic officers search under a bus at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road last Sunday.

Police activity in Streatham after last Sunday's terror attack.