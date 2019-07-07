Why Lord and Lady Prescott deserve respect from people of Hull – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mrs W Abbott, Boulsworth Avenue, Hull.

CLEARLY Elizabeth Simpson is no supporter of John Prescott (The Yorkshire Post, July 3).

John Prescott, the former Deputy Prime Minister, is recovering from a stroke.

In her scathing attack she refers to him as “deceitful and sleazy, not to mention his extramarital affair and the punch he threw in public”. I understand this action was in self-defence of the attack in the 2001 election.

I do agree with Elizabeth Simpson on this issue, it is not statesman-like to behave in this manner, but Tony Blair appeared to forgive him for this along with his indiscretion with his diary assistant Tracey Temple. Lord Prescott is not the first man to engage in an affair whilst in public office, and he certainly won’t be the last, but at least had the courtesy to admit to this indiscretion and credit to him for doing so. A number of politicians often deny their actions for everything when questioned.

I have never met Lord Prescott, and I do not necessarily agree with his views. However, here in Hull, he has done much to improve and promote our city over the years, and although retired he continues to do so. I have had the privilege of meeting Lady Prescott on a number of occasions, and can confirm she is a delightful lady, always willing to engage in conversation. Finally Lord Prescott is recovering from a stroke and I would like to wish him a speedy recovery.