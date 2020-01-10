Why National Trust is a British institution to be treasured - The Yorkshire Post says

As the much-loved British institution the National Trust reaches a remarkable milestone this weekend, the time is right to pause and reflect on its work in this region and further afield over the past 125 years.

For without its founding ethos, to preserve and protect historic sites, nature and countryside for future generations some of Yorkshire’s most popular attractions could have been lost to development or decay.

The National Trust is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Photo: Joe Cornish/National Trust

It is thanks to the work of its army of staff and some 65,000 volunteers nationwide that gems such as Fountains Abbey and East Riddlesden Hall, as well as large swathes of the Dales and Yorkshire’s coastline are rightfully cared for, so that they can be enjoyed by all.

And the trust is also playing a vital role in the battle against climate change, announcing plans this week to plant 20 million trees in the next 10 years.

Citizens of Yorkshire ought to give the charity their utmost support in order that such altruistic work continues for many more decades to come.