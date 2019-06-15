Why next PM’s first call must be to William Hague – Tom Richmond

THERESA MAY was never good at taking advice from this quarter – she went back on her word and called an early election, she has kept failing Chris Grayling as Transport Secretary and she did not ask a politician of William Hague’s stature to become her deputy when Brexit began to overwhelm her. All might have helped her predicament.

Yet I remain convinced that the next Prime Minister’s first call should still be to Lord Hague, the former Foreign Secretary, after he said that the decisions taken on day one by the winner will determine if they’re to be the next Pitt the Younger or another Mrs May.

Many Tories suggest Boris Johnson, the leadership frontrunner. does not have a plan for power.

The ex-Richmond MP’s analysis was quite brilliant. Without naming names – further evidence of his discretion – he evoked his hero Pitt who came to power in invidious circumstances in 1783 at the age of 24 and stayed in government for 17 years because he had a clear idea to “transform the situation”.

“Without such a plan, the Cabinet due to be formed in the last week of July will turn out to be only a sandcastle administration,” he ventured. “It is by no means clear as things stand that all of the candidates have that plan in their head and are ready for what is going to hit hit them?” Just who could he possibly have in mind? Boris Johnson? Surely not...

However this is how Lord Hague sees events potentially playing out. On day one, the new PM faces an immediate vote of no confidence in Parliament – and with no guarantee of a majority. Even if the Commons has adjourned for summer, Speaker John Bercow – no friend of the Tories – will sanction its recall.

The new leader has to begin talks with Northern Ireland’s DUP who will drive a hard bargain in return for their support. This, in turn, alienates Scottish Tories as the European Research Group demands assurances that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 without a deal if necessary.

In the meantime, another Tory faction want the PM to rule out a no-deal Brexit in return for their support as EU leader Jean-Claude Juncker phones to remind the new occupant of 10 Downing Street that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened.

All this as the new PM tries to appoint a Cabinet. “The risk is that they will make tactical decisions and statements in the opening hours that will progressively enfeeble them over the subsequent weeks,” foresees Lord Hague.

Yet, given how Mrs Thatcher became deeply suspicious of colleagues in the latter years of her premiership because she came to view loyalists, like Norman Tebbit, as a threat to her authority, the new PM is likely to fall in a similar trap when the country is crying out for unity.

The one exception is William Hague who, as a member of the House of Lords, isn’t in a position to become Prime Minister. It’s all the more reason, given his statesmanship, sincerity and seniority, that he is asked – in the national interest – to become the next Tory leader’s most trusted lieutenant from day one.

I’VE lost count of the spending commitments made by the Tory protagonists – I don’t even think they’ve been keeping count. It is why I return to my suggestion last week that the main candidates reveal their ‘running mate’. A far more sensible – and nuanced – conversation could be had if the contenders were also forced to disclose their nominee to be Chancellor.

Tories might also think again if they knew Liz Truss, the Minister who failed Yorkshire over the December 2015 floods, could be made Chancellor by Boris Johnson. After all, she was the chosen one tasked with going on TV to block questions about his reluctance to take part in official debates before Mr Johnson deflected away the six questions that he permitted the media to ask at his campaign launch. What arrogance.

AN update on the questions posed on social care policy in The Yorkshire Post last weekend to the Tory leadership candidates. Each of the 11 contenders who were in the running at the time of publication received a copy of campaigner Mike Padgham’s essay – and our accompanying editorial. Just one – Andrea Leadsom, who has now dropped out of the race – has so far indicated an intention to reply. I’ll keep you posted.

It is simply not good enough when 1.3 million people are receiving sub-standard care – and alarming new research this week revealing that one in three unpaid carers in the UK say they are always, or often, lonely.

TALKING of Tory complacency – even callousness – there was a jaw-dropping statement to Parliament by Housing Secretary James Brokenshire ahead of the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

With Tory benches largely empty due to leadership hustings, he admitted – despite progress to rehome families – that “three households remain in emergency accommodation, including one in a hotel”. Further proof – if any was needed – that social issues, like care and housing, will be just as challenging to the next PM as Brexit.

WELL done Chris Grayling – rows and rows of new trains for Crossrail have been pictured in sidings near London because the new line is so late, while the North continues to make do with antiquated Pacer trains and three-carriage services on the trans-Pennine route at peak times. Let’s hope that his endorsement of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid was not a quid quo pro for keeping his job as Transport Secretary.

HOW times change. The BBC showed an interview this week with Margaret Thatcher in which her inquisitor – Sir Robin Day – expressed astonishment that the then PM intended to fight a third election in the latter half of the 1980s at the age of 62.

