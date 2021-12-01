Why our free society needs its own booster shot – Bernard Ingham

The Channel migrants crisis has shone a light on freedom - and responsibility.

Now, I suspect she would say: “Too much freedom and too little responsibility are undermining society.”

Before anyone gets hot under the collar, I should point out that freedom has never been unqualified. Otherwise, we would never have enjoyed it.

Even the freest markers are regulated to some degree to protect the populace. And every time a crisis occurs, such as current cross-Channel immigration, there is one predictable reaction: “There should be a law against it.”

Responsibility, restraint, fairness and decency are what underpin a free society.

It is about time we recognised that current irresponsibility exhibited by far too many who should know better is eroding not just our democracy but the whole Western way of life, yet still coveted by immigrants from repressive dictatorships.

Abuse of freedom is, of course nothing new.

We experienced at least 20 years of it from the trade unions in the 1960s and 1970s. Now we have not just the London Underground staff withdrawing labour, but even GPs threatening to strike over, I ask you, face-to-face consultations with patients.

Haven’t the blighters heard of the Hippocratic Oath to protect life at all times?

There is no justification for this – not even the worst excesses of grasping capitalists exploiting the public with their “remuneration packages” or, for example, ripping off the customer and taxpayer during the pandemic.

Or, in distancing their organisations from customers by technology and then having the confounded cheek to say our custom matters to them. If it did, they would look after it.

But the Western malaise goes far beyond this. Not even Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping can stop people thinking, however hard they try, but they suppress freedom of expression through intimidation and terror.

Now we have a whole host of zealots doing their very best to limit what we can say or write, alarmingly encouraged by universities and the great institutions of the land.

If it isn’t colonialism or the infinite variety these days of gender, regardless of biology, it is race, colour, and, of course, the environment with its mutiplicity of sub-groups, some of which delight in disrupting other people’s lives with their narrow obsession.

We are all to obey their will or be “cancelled”, boycotted, reviled and threatened even with death.

Out of the top drawer of Stalin and Mao-tse-Tung, our glorious history – glorious because we eventually brought freedom to the world – is to be erased, regardless of the very sins that sadly exist in far too many repressive regimes.

All of this is greatly assisted by the anti-social media whose billionaire owners are making a mint out of venomous intolerance. Have they no shame?

Which brings me to the most serious and dangerous aspect of the current effort to convert the UK into a passable imitation of George Orwell’s 1984.

It is the round-the-clock effort to corrupt our children, whether by drug addiction, gambling, pornography, the promotion of sexual insecurity or the anti-vaxxers terrifying them with lies about the effect of Covid jabs on their metabolism and future ability to have children.

And all the while the history of the human race from primary school to university is being taught through a prism that implies that only “whites” – and especially distinguished British “whites” – are, or can be, racist.

In my book interference in the natural development of children is as foul an offence as murder because it can destroy lives before they have hardly begun.

The objective of bringing them up to reach their own conclusions on the basis of honest, fact-based education – as distinct from indoctrination – is in danger of going by the board.

Slavery is undoubtedly a distressing fact of our history but let us also extol the work of Yorkshire’s very own William Wilberforce, our Parliament in abolishing it and the role of the Royal Navy in enforcing its abolition.

Today our Government and Parliament face a multitude of crises from Covid variants, a ravaged Covid economy, relations with a peevish EU, Russian and Chinese expansionism to a host of health, welfare and educational problems.

There is a danger that the erosion of our democracy through a lack of responsibility – and with it our children and grandchildren’s future – will be swamped.

Society needs pulling up short over the damage being done to it and our sense of responsibility, restraint, fairness and decency given a booster jab of its own.