Why Pretty Woman’s sexual politics should be left in the past: Christa Ackroyd

It was one of the most iconic films of the 90s. Billed as a modern day Pygmalion, it turned Julia Roberts into an overnight sensation and cemented Richard Gere as a handsome Hollywood male lead. And I loved it. Then.

Come on, admit it, so did you, or did you have more foresight than me? Pretty Woman was the rags to riches tale of the streetwalker who falls in love with the damaged millionaire businessman who rescues his damsel in distress, until she, according to the last line of the film, ‘rescues him right back’.

You see, I can still quote it. The beauty of newcomer Roberts in her red ballgown with matching borrowed rubies was breathtaking. The “big mistake” scene in one of the posh frock shops down Rodeo Drive when, dressed in her dodgy thigh length pvc boots,

Vivian is turned away despite having been given wads of cash for her transformation, empowering. The happy ending, think Cinderella meets Prince Charming, enchanting. This was a Disney production, after all.

So why do I find myself more than slightly uncomfortable about my past enjoyment of a film (I think it grossed more than £350m back then at the box office) that remains to this day one of Hollywood’s most successful comedies?

For exactly the same reason as I wouldn’t watch it now. Thirty years later times have changed. I have changed. That’s life and if you don’t learn its lessons along the way what’s the point of living it?

What you might not know is that Pretty Woman originally had a much darker ending. The original script had the final scene of Vivian taking Edward’s money and riding off on a bus heading for Disney World with her ‘you’ve got a lot of potential’ best friend Kit. More Thelma and Louise than fairytale. And it’s a pity that Disney bosses, all men I presume, got their way and had it rewritten. That scenario would have sat far more comfortably now in the #MeToo era Hollywood quite rightly finds itself in.

Even Julia Roberts in an interview last year agreed Pretty Woman would not be made today. There were others who went even further, who at the time were clearly uncomfortable with the storyline.

Daryl Hannah refused the role, later saying she could not agree to the selling of a romantic fairytale when in fact it was the story of a prostitute becoming a lady by being kept by a rich and powerful man. She and a number of other actresses turned it down before it turned Roberts into a star. And I admit at the time I had never even considered that. Just as I didn’t really consider that the dark and dangerous world of prostitution was hardly a fitting subject for a Hollywood chick flick. And that’s why I am ever so slightly ashamed of myself.

This week in London the stage version, a musical no less, of Pretty Woman opens in the West End. It has led to campaigners, including the fabulous Sandi Toksvig questioning, quite rightly, its place is in today’s more enlightened age.

I won’t be going. Will you? In fact disappointing audiences on Broadway meant the production closed early there. We wait and see how audiences react in our capital. Perhaps, at last, we realise that prostitution is never anything to sing about. But you do learn, don’t you? Or we should do.

I count among my teachers many women who have taught me during the 30 years since Pretty Woman, that prostitution is just another word for abuse, no matter how you try and glamourise it. Among them is a Bradford woman Fiona Broadfoot, who I am lucky enough to call a friend. Just a couple of weeks ago she joined two others once embroiled in that seedy destructive world at the Supreme Court in London to argue that it was their pimps and punters who should have criminal records, not them, and that she had no choice but to sell sex on the streets because they were forced to.

What’s more, they had been groomed to believe that this was all they were good for. And now, despite the guts it had taken to get out, to create a new life, they still had their convictions to show for it decades later.

Not only that but they had to reveal those convictions to future employers. Well they won. The court recognised they were victims not criminals. So congratulations to them. They are true champions of women in an age where the grooming of young girls is as prevalent today as it ever was. Perhaps even more so.

As Sandi Toksvig said this week, a better representation of women on the screen doesn’t just mean picking things with “women” in the title.

Times change and what was once deemed acceptable for entertainment now feels uncomfortable. I suspect ITV’s decision to axe their crass dating show Take Me Out is not because it has dropped to rock bottom in the ratings (it’s still doing well after 11 years), but because it is the perfect example of what was once considered a bit of fun now looking awkward and outdated.

ITV say it has “run its course”. In other words, we have hopefully grown up at last to realise judging someone entirely by their looks no longer feels right.

And don’t get me started about what I consider the most demeaning show on television Channel 4’s Naked Attraction. There is nothing attractive about picking someone judged by what they are not wearing.

I don’t care whether I am sounding out of touch or ever so slightly prudish. With age comes experience. As my mother would say, Christa, you’re learning, at last.