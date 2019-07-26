Why readers welcome strong Churchillian resolve of Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

POLITICLALY, we are now at a crucial time and the appointment of a new Prime Minister should concentrate minds that the fake moralistic high ground from many MPs is now over.

It is expedient that Brexit is carried out forthwith and all political parties should unify in presenting a non negotiable exit strategy to the EU.

If certain MPs continue in their desire to keep bringing down the Government over Brexit, then the Royal prerogative to disbandon Parliament must remain a final solution. In a recent speech by the Queen, she gave a strong request that the talking is over and action is needed.

Where is the strong resolve for a can-do country that will be needed to succeed? The current wimpish and selfish attitude would have failed us in two world wars and we would never have had an Empire! Let us then “gird up our loins”, be patriotic and fight for the good of our country.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

WHILE attention has been given to the effect on our trade with Europe from a no-deal Brexit, there has been little comment in detail regarding our future relationship with the USA.

Whilst an all round comprehensive trade deal may take some time to negotiate, there is no reason why a significant range of ordinary retail goods cannot be placed on a tariff-free basis as an interim measure while leaving the more contentious items, such as certain food and agricultural products, for attention once new trading patterns have been established.

From: Peter Booth, Hale.

OUR new Prime Minister will boost our nation with the new free thinking, loyal and dedicated MPs brought into his Cabinet and when Boris Johnson makes his personal mark on the world stage on behalf of a post-Brexit UK.

I believe an election pact with Nigel Farage makes sense.

This is a time of dealing with the challenges, strengthening our economy and public services, especially in the NHS, education, defence and police, and a time of optimism for all of our people. The free thinking people of the EU are excited by his victory, and the clamour to become independent themselves has just begun.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills.

BORIS Johnson acknowledged the unfortunate use of the acronym for his campaign slogan – DUD (Deliver, Unite, Defeat) – to which he added an E for energise.

It was, perhaps, prescient of Film 4 to screen the following night The Big Lebowski by the Coen brothers in which there is a character known as ‘The Dude’, but also ‘His Dudeness’, ‘Duder’, and ‘El Duderino’! Whichever manifestation of Boris we get, we can only hope and pray for deliverance from our turmoil!

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

NOW we have a new Prime Minister, we have to get on and leave Europe. Parliament must understand we did not vote to leave with a deal.Simple – just leave! Is it not time we elected MPs who are in touch with those they serve and are honest and straight forward like the Shipley MP Philip Davies?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

BORIS Johnson is, in my opinion, only really interested in one thing – and that is Boris Johnson. The real question is can he actually do all that he says he will do?

He has said that he will obtain funding for 20,000 more police officers. The problem there is that those officers have got to have a degree. Now just where are those 20,000 going to get their degree from and just how many degree-holding officers will want to be constables? The same applies to nurses.

From: Jon Marcus, Colville Gardens, Lightwater.

DISLOYAL Tory ministers resigned over Boris Johnson not taking ‘no deal’ off the negotiating table. Why didn’t they resign over all the times Theresa May said ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’?