Why Remain-backing MPs should be facing a general election over Brexit instead of squatting in Parliament – Bill Carmichael

SO MPs who, for three years have smeared Leave voters, as thick, racist criminals and who have been hysterically screeching about a “fascist coup” for the last month have suddenly decided now is the time to dial down on the rhetoric?

Apparently it is perfectly fine to call Boris Johnson a liar and a “tin pot dictator” but – if the Prime Minister responds with words such as “humbug” and “surrender bill” – that is completely beyond the pale.

Can Boris Johnson survive as Prime Minister?

Look, I am all for debating in a calm and respectful manner, and perhaps all sides could rein in the inflammatory language, but spare me the confected outrage.

Boris Johnson’s contempt for Yorkshire MPs over language and their safety after death threats shows PM is unfit to hold any office – Tom Richmond

Labour MPs, whose leader and shadow chancellor could have offered far more by way of objection to the atrocities committed by the IRA, are now clutching their pearls over the robust use of language? Oh, do me a favour!

MPs got what they wanted this week when the Supreme Court ruled the Government’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Will Britain leave the EU on October 31?

Why neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Boris Johnson can be trusted with our country – Andrew Vine

For what it is worth I believe the Supreme Court’s decision to rip up decades of precedent and involve itself in purely political matters is a big mistake that will do untold damage to our constitutional settlement and the judiciary itself.

No longer are we the land of the free as Supreme Court seizes control of Brexit and democracy from Parliament – Bernard Ingham

But although I disagree with the decision I accept it entirely – as indeed does the Government. That’s the only way democracy works – we accept a decision, even if it goes against us. Perhaps Remainers could apply precisely the same principle to the 2016 referendum result? Don’t hold your breath.

MPs thundered about being “silenced” and demanded the right to sit in Parliament. Now that they have that opportunity what will they do with it? Not a fat lot is the answer. Sure, there’s been lots of red-faced shouting, assorted hysterics and plenty of empty posturing, but, in terms of actually doing anything, they have achieved precisely nothing.

It doesn’t have to be like this. The Supreme Court judges seemed to think that Parliament had been left powerless by an overweening executive, but that is far from the case.

In fact opposition parties have immense power, particularly so as the present government cannot command a majority in the House. They could, for example, simply bring down the government by tabling a vote of no confidence. But they refuse to do so.

Labour and the Lib Dems say Johnson is unfit to govern, but they refuse to do anything to remove him from power.

MPs could also trigger a general election and allow the people to give their verdict on the current government. If Johnson is doing such a terrible job as they claim, then the opposition parties have absolutely nothing to fear from the verdict of the voters, do they?

But curiously they refuse to call an election, either. In fact one of the most bizarre aspects of the current turmoil is that Johnson is only still in Number 10 because Labour and Lib Dem MPs voted to keep him there.

Why the reluctance to give the people their say? Why are MPs squatting in Parliament, hiding from their voters, achieving nothing except to foment more division and bitterness?

Well an answer arrived this week in the shape of a rip-snorting speech by the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, in one of the best Commons performances in recent years.

He pointed out that MPs were hanging on purely to prevent the UK from leaving the EU, and thereby blocking the wishes of 17.4 million people in the biggest democratic vote in this country’s history.

He added: “This Parliament is a dead Parliament. It should no longer sit. It has no moral right to sit on these benches. This Parliament is a disgrace. They could vote ‘no confidence’ at any time, but they are too cowardly.”

Too cowardly indeed! But they can’t run scared forever and one day, I hope quite soon, they will have to answer to the people at the ballot box. And when that happens even the Supreme Court won’t be able to save them.

As Mr Cox vividly put it: “The time is coming when even these turkeys won’t be able to prevent Christmas.”