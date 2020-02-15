Why rural residents are banking on Chancellor Rishi Sunak – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though George Osborne represented the picturesque seat of Tatton, rural affairs were very low down his list of political priorities as he came to terms with the UK’s debt crisis a decade ago.

It is also rare for Chancellors to represent countryside constituencies where the rural economy is the main driver of jobs and living standards.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen in Hawes as banking services resumed in the town.

Nigel Lawson and John Major – Chancellors in the 1980s – represented the partly rural seats of Blaby and Huntingdon respectively. Before them, there was Derick Heathcloat-Amory, MP for the Devon constituency of Tiverton, and Chancellor from 1958-60.

As such, many people will be hoping that Rishi Sunak, the new Chancellor, will use his experience as MP for Richmond, and stand up for rural rights. Even though he already has many competing demands, he will know – from his own interventions over flooding in the Dales – that the countryside is still the ‘poor relation’ when it comes to funding.

Richmond MP Rishi Sunak is the new Chancellor.

But he will also realise that communities are strong-willed, as evidenced by Newcastle Building Society’s landmark decision to reopen a bank in the market town of Hawes that Mr Sunak is proud to represent. Opened just over a week ago by Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess, it’s already been a huge success and featured on BBC Radio Five Live’s agenda-setting Wake Up To Money programme yesterday.

And, as new Community Access to Cash pilots are launched in areas bereft of banks, and ATM machines, many such areas could – in future – be in debt to Mr Sunak if he now affords them political capital too.