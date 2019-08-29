Why Ruth Davidson is a loss to Tories and the North – The Yorkshire Post says

RUTH DAVIDSON was clearly conflicted by a desire to serve her country and her party, and her duty to her family, after resigning as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Though she was extraordinary honest when conceding that she was struggling to be both a full-time mother and politician after she and her partner became proud parents to a baby boy last October, she has also found herself at odds with Boris Johnson over Brexit.

Ruth Davidson transformed Tory fortunes in Scotland.

Ruth Davidson quits as Scottish Tory leader

And when Mr Johnson decided to sack David Mundell, the longstanding Scottish Secretary and longstanding confidante of Ms Davidson, in a brutal Cabinet cull on taking office, this resignation became increasingly inevitable.

Yet it does not reflect well on the current state of the politics that Ms Davidson, 40, has chosen to step down when she is regarded as one of the Tory party’s best performers – and assets – in the whole country.

Scottish Conservatives had been a spent force for years before she took the helm in 2011. Now they’ve replaced Labour as the official opposition at Holyrood to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP-led administration.

And thanks to Ms Davidson’s force of personality, the Tory party gained 12 seats in Scotland at the last election, taking their number of MPs at Westminster to 13, and just sufficient to keep Theresa May in office after the then PM lost her majority.

A centrist who recognised that the Tories had to modernise if they were to build support in Scotland, and the north of England for that matter, her loss is a significant one when Ms Davidson was being touted, until relatively recently, by many in her party as a possible Prime Minister – and with good reason.