Why schooling constraints prevent teachers getting children outdoors as much as Alan Titchmarsh suggests - The Yorkshire Post says

While Alan Titchmarsh’s statement that children must get out of the classroom and spend more time outdoors is well-intentioned, we cannot just look to teaching staff to get young people out in the open with nature.

Though it is a sad fact that some will spend very little time in the fresh air, some responsibility has to fall to parents to familiarise their children with Yorkshire’s green spaces, particularly given the health and wellbeing benefits of enjoying the great outdoors.

Already some schools have outdoor-focused projects.

Alan Titchmarsh says children need to spend more time out of the classroom

Having said that, time out of the classroom is a valuable part of education and already many schools have outdoors-geared learning, including involvement with forest school projects or by having chickens and vegetable patches in their grounds.

Move towards outdoor learning in education in Yorkshire

But given the constraints of the curriculum, the perpetual testing of staff and students and the time it would take to risk assess activities, would it really be feasible for overworked teachers to cater for several outside periods each week?

Alan Titchmarsh: Tackling the mental health crisis facing our farmers