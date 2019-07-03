Why the best is still to come from England’s Lionesses – The Yorkshire Post says

IT was a typical tweet by the Archbishop of York which best summed up the national mod after the England Lionesses suffered World Cup semi-final heartbreak. The best is yet to come, he proclaimed, before describing himself as the number one fan of head coach Phil Neville’s side.

They clearly took great pride in wearing the England shirt – and being global ambassadors for their country. They showed that women’s football is a dynamic game and force for good in contemporary society as participation levels increase. And record viewing figures showed the value of terrestrial TV coverage.

England's Ellen White appears dejected after the final whistle of the World Cup semi-final.

Yet, rather than this campaign marking the end of an era, the opposite is true. Not only will Team GB now field a team at next summer’s Olympics in Japan, but England will host the European Championships in 2021 with Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground and the New York Stadium in Rotherham named as probable venues. Let the Lionesses roar.