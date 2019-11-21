Why vital domestic violence bill must not be forgotten under next Parliament - The Yorkshire Post says

With another day comes yet another report pointing to the potential consequences of the political turmoil over Brexit.

This time it is not business or the economy at the focus. Instead, it is vulnerable young people who are at risk of domestic violence. Analysis by Action for Children has revealed that every day in this region up to 66 children are at risk. Despite this, landmark legislation hangs in the balance – and the charity says chaos in the corridors of power is to blame.

Child victims of domestic violence could become ‘collateral damage of Brexit’

The Domestic Abuse Bill, drawn up with the advice of charities, experts and survivors, could see the establishment of a commissioner whose remit would include the crucial work of identifying children who are affected and providing them with protection and support. Yet, it has fallen twice as it has passed through Parliament, firstly due to prorogation and now, as a result of next month’s General Election.

With the publication of Action for Children report, the charity’s chief executive, Julie Bentley, warned that children living in the terrifying shadow of domestic abuse must not be left to “become part of the collateral damage of Brexit”, as she called on all parties to commit to prioritising a Bill on domestic abuse in the next Parliament.

Schools offer new protection for kids who witness domestic violence

Politicians of all colours ought to heed her words. Though it is perhaps not surprising, given its scale and complexity, that Brexit has dominated the political agenda for well over three years, it must not overshadow the vast array of issues that affect communities up and down the country. Domestic violence is one of those and, for the sake of all its victims, children and adult alike, it must not be neglected.