Why Welcome to Yorkshire must not be ‘judge and jury’ over its transparency as UCI World Road Championships end – The Yorkshire Post says

THE UCI Road World Championships certainly showed Yorkshire at its best – and wettest. Yet, while this event has been the main priority for Welcome to Yorkshire during the most difficult period in this tourism body’s 10-year history, it must now face up to its future role, remit – and governance.

Exposed: The fundamental flaws which throw Welcome to Yorkshire's future into doubt – The Yorkshire Post says

With no major events on the horizon, WTY – and, crucially, its public and private sector stakeholders – are duty-bound to reappraise this county’s future tourism strategy in light of the resignations six months ago of former chief executive Sir Gary Verity, ex-chairman Ron McMillan and the fallout from various inquiries into expenses and the treatment of staff.

This much is clear after it emerged that Welcome to Yorkshire had exercised a longstanding agreement to ‘borrow’ £500,000 from North Yorkshire County Council which will be repaid at a low-rate of interest. If not, the amount of money is secured against WTY-owned property to negate any risk of taxpayers being left out of pocket.

Yet, having accepted the need to be more transparent, WTY’s failure to explain how this money has been, or will be, spent shows that it has not learned sufficient lessons from this entire process. It cites “one-off costs” as officials try to be ‘judge and jury’ about the amount of information that it is willing to put in the public domain.

But given that WTY depends heavily on the financial support of local councils, Yorkshire taxpayers deserve better than this continuing veil of secrecy. If board members and senior staff can’t recognise this, they will find it even harder, moving forward, to command sufficient public confidence.