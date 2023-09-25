Why wellbeing must be front of mind among student accommodation providers - Jane Crouch

According to Young Minds, 52 per cent of 17–25-year-olds reported that negative emotions affected their enjoyment of life. This is why student safety and wellbeing are fundamental for accommodation providers and must be treated as a top priority within the sector.

Moving away from home to a new university in a strange city can be a shock and there is usually an adjustment period for each student as they settle in.

Student accommodations must prioritise the wellbeing of their residents, they need amenities which provide areas for socialising, relaxing and exercising. It’s within these comforting yet flexible spaces that students can embed themselves into university life and start to flourish.

But if resident well being is to remain of paramount importance, accommodation providers must go beyond supplying comfortable buildings and ensure their residents have support structures in place to encourage mental wellbeing.

Fresh, for example, has implemented a ‘Be Wellbeing Programme’ which provides a wide range of events each week and has support on hand, so residents feel welcome and connected. Each month focuses on a central theme with events and initiatives centred around giving back to the community, being more sustainable and improving resident wellbeing. All properties get involved but can tailor their events and social media to the needs and likes of the residents within their building.

With residents from over 112 different countries the programme is extremely diverse with cultural and religious events to suit everyone including events for Lunar New Year, Holi Bhai Dooj, Eid, Ramadan, and Hanukkah.

At selected sites, Fresh has employed Mandarin speakers to support Chinese students as well as launching WeChat. These initiatives are supported further by increasing accessibility to information.

Through these events, the residents are encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle, develop new friendships and enjoy a sense of belonging.

Based on four pillars, Be Active, Be Social, Be Connected and Be Supported, residents can feel at ease with resources at their fingertips and a strong support network with a dedicated Residents' Team, ready to help whenever needed.

They help to bring the buildings to life, they are on hand, in front of house and behind the scenes to offer support, whether that’s pointing students to the best city hotspots or checking in on their wellbeing which helps to establish a meaningful community.

This programme has proven popular with students, demonstrated by the achievement of a net promoter score (NPS) of +35, against a benchmark figure of +12 for private halls.

Collated by the Global Student Living Index, the score is taken from direct feedback by students and looks at seven elements of the customer experience including: condition and quality, bedroom, value for money, student care and support, recycling and environmental, overall management and internet.

Accommodation providers must be driven by a desire to create a sense of belonging because residents who feel part of a community will benefit from this extra layer of support and their sense of isolation will be much reduced.