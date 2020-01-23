Why Yorkshire heritage’s value is truly priceless – The Yorkshire Post says

TO PLACE a value on Yorkshire’s heritage of £2bn a year actually does a disservice to the county’s historic buildings from York Minster to Fountains Abbey or the recently refurbished Piece Hall in Halifax to give three examples.

The Times have called Halifax’s Piece Hall ‘the most extraordinary British building you might never have heard of’

York Minster symbolises this county's heritage.

The collective worth of these landmarks, and many more, to the county’s heritage, prestige, economy and tourism is, frankly, priceless and Historic England’s research should be seen in this context. Without their preservation, this county’s historic, cultural and social offering would be all the poorer.

But this critique does reveal one clear crack that does need to be addressed – namely the growing shortage of tradespeople with the requisite skills to preserve such iconic buildings for the benefit, and pleasure, of future generations. With 11 per cent of firms in the heritage sector reporting a skills gap when staff lack the skills, experience or qualifications to be fully proficient at their job, it is one figure that must not be ignored.