World Cup glory beckons for Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell’s sweet chariot in Japan – The Yorkshire Post says

WHAT IS it about England and World Cup final wins?

It took extra time for Sir Alf Ramsey’s footballers to prevail in 1966; a never-to-be-forgotten Jonny Wilkinson drop goal in the last seconds of rugby union’s showpiece game in 2003 and a herculean effort by Ben Stokes, followed by a super-over, for our cricketers to win their final earlier this summer.

England celebrate last weekend's World Cup semi-final win over the New Zealand All Blacks.

Yet, having produced the performance of their lives to defeat New Zealand’s All Blacks last weekend, the omens look good for England’s rugby union team ahead of tomorrow morning’s final against South Africa. Four years of blood, sweat and tears culminate with this career-defining game for coach Eddie Jones, and skipper Owen Farrell.

So far they have shown a level of detail, planning and composure which puts to shame all those electioneering politicians waiting to jump aboard England’s sweet chariot’ if the favourites prevail – but let’s hope, just for once, that this is a stress-free final.