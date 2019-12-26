York Minster’s glaziers and the craftsmanship that must be preserved – The Yorkshire Post says

THE intricacy of the work being undertaken to protect York Minster’s 600-year-old medieval glass from the elements is, in many respects, just as impressive as the original craftsmanship.

Like so much of the restoration work taking place to preserve Britain’s national heritage, the Houses of Parliament being another example, such work demands painstaking patience and perseverance.

Work is going on to protect York Minster's medieval glass.

Great and good under the microscope as York Minster’s medieval stained glass is restored

Yet the Minster, which was packed as Dr John Sentamu, the outgoing Archbishop of York, presided over his final Christmas services before his retirement, is fortunate that it has such a dedicated – and highly skilled – team of glaziers to keep the place of worship in the national spotlight.

The challenge is making sure that Britain is doing enough to train the next generation of experts who have the precision needed to undertake such projects in the future – perhaps it can be one of the missions for Dr Sentamu’s successor, Stephen Cottrell.