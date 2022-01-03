Yorkshire Children Charity shows region's generosity of spirit - The Yorkshire Post says

Picture: PA.

Thankfully, the launch of Yorkshire Children’s Charity tomorrow shows that this region’s famous generosity of spirit continues to shine through in spite of the emotional fatigue felt by all during these bleak times.

Some of county’s leading business people have backed the cause, which aims to ensure no child or young person is left behind simply because of their ill health, disability or financial circumstances.

Operating throughout Yorkshire’s rural and urban areas, its scope is comprehensive: from volunteers working with schools to identify youngsters in need of essentials such as winter clothes, to providing grants for wheelchairs and specialist equipment.

Families facing financial crisis can seek help, while the Yorkshire Big Build will create specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools.

Such issues should not be sidelined, even in a time of national crisis.