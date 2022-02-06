Yorkshire Dales National Park budget, The Duke premier at the National Gallery and Sheffield's Self Esteem nominated for Brit Award - Week Ahead

Exam topics

Exam boards are set to release advance information about the topics covered in the 2022 GCSE and A level exams as part of changes made to take into account the disruption students have faced during the pandemic.

Tomorrow is the final date this information can be released to schools.

A runner takes an early morning climb up a track from the rural village of Horton-In-Ribblesdale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales with a backdrop of Pen-y-ghent. Picture: James Hardisty.

All subjects will be covered with the exception of GCSE English literature, history, ancient history and geography, where students will be given a choice about what they are examined on instead.

Dales Details

Members of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority will meet to consider one of the most ambitious spending programmes planned in its 68-year history.

The authority’s finance committee will convene on Tuesday to debate spending £11.2m in the coming financial year, supported by new external funding and the use of £670,000 of its dwindling reserves, to expand its priority programmes.

Dame Helen Mirren on the red carpet. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

The proposals have been made in order to “grasp the nettle” on issues such as climate change, improving biodiversity and securing the future of farms.

An officer’s report prepared for the meeting states that while the authority’s income generation performance remains very strong, it is facing continued cuts to the value of its core government grant, inflation and the need to pay 143 full-time equivalent staff, compared to 127 in 2009, the year before the value of the government grant started falling.

It states the proposed budget will enable the authority to fund and advise farmers and landowners to support high nature value farming, support farmers to take-up national agri-environment schemes and deliver Natural England’s ‘Catchment Sensitive Farming’ initiative.

The authority’s chairman, Neil Heseltine, said: “We’ve prepared a one-year budget and made a calculated judgement that the timing is right in terms of climate, nature’s recovery and the time is right for farming which is going through a transition.

Yorkshire film

Yorkshire’s growing reputation as a centre for film production gets another boost as stars will turn out on Tuesday for the UK premiere of The Duke, a movie partly filmed in Leeds and Bradford.

Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren, the two main actors in the film, will appear at the event at the National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London.

The comedy-drama tells the true story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the very same gallery. Shortly after the high-profile heist in 1961, he left a note saying the painting would be returned if the government invested more in care for elderly people.

Other cast included in the film are Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Screen Yorkshire gave finance, crew and locations support to the film’s production, as it came to places such as Cartwright Hall in Lister Park, Bradford, and Leeds.

During filming, Dame Helen posted photographs online documenting her visits to the Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre to watch panto and Indian restaurant Mumtaz, where she enjoyed a curry and posed for selfies with fans.

The Brits

The Brit Awards will also return on Tuesday at a ceremony hosted by stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan in London’s O2 Arena.

Rotherham-born Self Esteem, real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, is one of five nominated in the best new artist category.