Yorkshire has much to be hopeful for in 2022 - The Yorkshire Post says

With that in mind, The Yorkshire Post is hoping that 2022 will bring a much-improved state of affairs for everyone in the region and beyond.

Despite the incalculable woes of the last 24 months, the new year presents a number of reasons to be cheerful – and thankful – for what is on our doorstep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, we must have gratitude for the vaccine booster campaign that is continuing to safeguard the country against Covid-19, along with the NHS, care sector, charity and volunteer workforce that has once again come forward – after repeated bouts of stress, pressure and trauma – to do the nation proud with its efforts.

Light beyond the storm clouds at Robin Hood's Bay. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Cheering, also, was the sight of young people queueing for hours to receive these vital jabs in defiance of dangerous misinformation.

Tourism, too, offers another chance to consider what might bring the region some fortune in 2022.

The boost in domestic holidays during the pandemic has been a blessing amid the bleakness. Businesses have been hit very hard, of course, but the region’s tourism agency, Welcome to Yorkshire, said accommodation and hospitality had prospered in the summer, while Scarborough’s Crown Spa Hotel said it had enjoyed a “tremendous financial year” in 2021.

And as anticipation grows for the announcement this year of which candidate wins the UK City of Culture 2025 title, Bradford – a city offering diversity and the UK’s youngest population – can feel confident.

Artist Dan Arche's stunning artwork broughthe magic of the Northern Light/Aurora Borealis to Bradford's City Park in November. Picture: Tony Johnson.