Yorkshire is a sporting capital united by triumph – The Yorkshire Post says

THE VALUE of the sport to Yorkshire was, once again, self-evident on another landmark weekend for the county.

Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League, now being celebrated in style ahead of tomorrow’s civic parade, will bring great prestige to the South Yorkhire city when the new season kicks off in August.

Equally, the fifth Tour de Yorkshire, which concluded in Leeds yesterday, helped showcase the best of this county to a wider audience. And while the weather was less favourable, it again highlighted the power of cycling to transform lives – there are now a record number of riders on the region’s highways and byways – and bring communities together.

Yet none of this would be possible without a small army of volunteers who ensure the organisation of sporting clubs, and events, run like clockwork. They’re the unsung heroes and heroines who, on days like this, deserve recognition for going the extra mile on our behalf.