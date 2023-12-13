Yorkshire is the only place to be at Christmas with so many great festive running - GP Taylor

Back in the day, the highlight of my pre-Christmas festivities was looking in the shop window of Boyes store in Scarborough at the Christmas display. It was a magical event of elves, reindeer, and Snow White, that always ended with a visit to a very dodgy looking Father Christmas. How things have changed.

Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in festive things to do. Christmas markets are commonplace. Stately Homes illuminate their forest walks and sad looking reindeer are fed carrots by excited children.

However, I have noticed that this year, Yorkshire has an awful lot of great events on offer. I was surprised to learn that the visitor economy is worth more than £3.2bn each year in York and North Yorkshire, and more than 60,000 people are employed in the sector. Christmas has become a vital part of that economy with people travelling from all over the country to stay, spend Christmas in the county and take part in some of the fantastic things taking place.

For the first time, I decided that this year I would put away the Christmas Grinch and sample some for myself. I was both delighted and disappointed.

Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland pictured in December 2022. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

I was disappointed that the Scarborough ice rink, one of my local favourites, wasn’t happening this year. The ice rink was funded through the Government's post-covid business support grant, but funding is not available this year. So, if you fancy a themed skate, there is an ice rink in Harrogate which was new in 2022. This is run by an external operator at no cost to the council, which appears to be the trend.

There seems to be a dramatic increase in private operators getting in on the Christmas season. Perhaps, this is a good thing as cash strapped councils across the country are cutting back on seasonal events. Even Lincoln has cancelled its historic Christmas market that was called off because of a 'significant risk to public safety', which is council speak for too expensive.

Markets in Brighton and Felixstowe have also been cancelled, while in Durham the 'Christmas' market became a 'Winter' market this year in a bid to become more inclusive. I suggest that if the word Christmas offends, then you are living in the wrong country.

Yorkshire, however, is steaming on with the Santa Express on the North York Moors Railway. Mother Shipton’s cave is getting a Christmas makeover and there will be traditional Christmas markets in Northallerton, Thirsk and Harrogate. Our county is the place to be to get Christmas off to a great start.

One of my big disappointments was the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park, Scarborough, that has been promoted as a central attraction. So far, it has had only 7,000 visitors.

For me, it was overpriced at £12.50 per person for something that can easily be seen in half an hour and would have been nice if all the lights were working. One night last week, there were more security staff on duty than visitors. Please don’t waste your money, social media has been abuzz with comments that it is far too expensive for families to afford and lacks any Christmas cheer. I agree. The old Tree Walk was far better and only cost 75p.

In a credit crisis, it is not fair to try and milk families for cash and not provide value for money. The Scarborough Lights Festival is the first event of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, which has received £1.2m from the government's Towns Fund and outrageously, they still charge the public.

In comparison, Sewerby Hall, Winter Wonderland near Bridlington, is well worth a visit and is possibly one of the best events I have ever been to. I was left speechless by the light display at the end of the woodland walk.

Never in my long life have I seen such a spectacular show. The elfin story tellers and joking squirrels who entertained me as I made my way through a beautiful nightscape of light and sounds in the dark of the wood were magical.

This self-funding event is the result of a hard-working team who appear to know what people want at Christmas. It was absolutely fantastic and well worth the money, showing the very best of Yorkshire talent and enterprise. If there is one event you go to this year, I can heartily recommend this. The spirit of Christmas is at every turn of the path and the woodland setting was from another world.

The organisation of the event was fantastic and even though there were a lot of people, it didn’t feel crowded and everything could be easily enjoyed.

This type of event shows the world what Yorkshire can do and makes it the only place to be at Christmas. Throughout the county, I am amazed at what is on offer.

This year, I am glad that I ditched being a Scrooge and became a lover of Christmas. There really are a lot of wonderful things going on that makes Yorkshire a place that Father Christmas can really be proud of.