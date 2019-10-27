Yorkshire’s exporters need action not words to tackle challenges caused by Brexit deadlock - The Yorkshire Post says

THE promise of support for Yorkshire’s exporters from International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is most welcome, and no less than they deserve.

This is a thriving sector, generating wealth and providing jobs. With the right help, it can be even more successful.

Yet companies trading internationally are entitled to regard what she says with a degree of scepticism. Ms Truss is long on generalities, but short on the specifics of what she intends to do.

Above all, she has no real solutions to offer businesses to the difficulties they continue to suffer because of the Brexit deadlock.

This is the heart of the matter. Our region’s exporters have been particularly badly affected by the Government’s lack of progress over the past three-and-a-half years.

Planning and investment have been hampered amid the ongoing uncertainty over what future trading arrangements with the EU will be.

The resourcefulness of Yorkshire’s business community is admirable. If evidence was needed of that, yesterday’s announcement of the ambitious £1.5bn Lagoon Hull plan, which aims to create 14,000 jobs and help the port reach out even more effectively to the world, is the most potent of illustrations.

This is a home-grown project and that is indicative of how ambitious and far-sighted regional initiatives are having to fill the void left by Government paralysis.

What businesses need from Ms Truss, a former pupil of Roundhay School in Leeds, and the Prime Minister is an end to the limbo which Brexit has caused, and certainty about the future. Praise is always welcome, but actions, not words, are required.