Yorkshire’s flooding victims still waiting for answers from George Eustice – The Yorkshire Post says

IT speaks volumes about the mismanagement of flooding policy that many MPs contend that George Eustice, the new Environment Secretary, has responded more effectively to this month’s storms than Theresa Villiers, his immediate predecessor, and others. It couldn’t have been any worse.

Yet, as Boris Johnson prepares to face MPs who remain critical of the Prime Minister’s low-key response, it is even more important that leaders here maintain the political pressure while continuing to build the geographical, scientific and economic case for extra investment in all defences.

Environment Secretary George Eustice succeeded Theresa Villiers earlier this month.

And while the PM let Mr Eustice co-ordinate the Government’s response, Ministers are mistaken if they believe that they have fulfilled their obligations to victims here. They have not.

First, details of compensation arrangements for flood-ravaged homes and businesses in the Calder Valley are still to be finalised two and a half weeks after they were left under water. Action was far swifter after the December 2015 floods when Cobra, the Cabinet’s emergency committee, did meet to agree aid packages.

Second, Mr Eustice was clearly piqued when pressed by Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis for a date for the Yorkshire floods summit. “Within the next two months,” he said curtly. Yet such a forum was promised last November by Mr Johnson in the wake of the Doncaster floods.

Third, Defra and the Environment Agency appear to be at odds. Mr Eustice notes that “a proper strategy for flooding” will be set out later this year – the implication being that the current framework is improper – while EA chair Sir James Bevan hinted that Government funding is the issue when he called for “better protection and stronger resilience”.

Either way, it is imperative that Yorkshire stands firm – in the face of political inertia – until Ministers demonstrate the urgency and pragmatism that is still long-overdue.