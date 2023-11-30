Yorkshire Water pollution penalty should remind bosses of responsibilities - The Yorkshire Post says

Nature lovers who believe in the sanctity of Yorkshire’s ecological health have reasons to feel vindicated by news concerning our waterways and trees.

Firstly, ahead of the COP28 international climate talks in Dubai, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new restrictions on tree felling by councils in the wake Sheffield’s street trees scandal.

Sir Mark Lowcock’s inquiry into the scandal – which included the arrest and prosecution of some of those protesting when a controversial £2 billion Streets Ahead programme with highways contractor Amey targeted the felling of thousands of street trees – found that the council lied and misled the public in what his report earlier this year called “a dark episode for the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now there can be some light. If these restrictions are put in place, Sheffield and the entire country will benefit from something positive to come out of the squalid affair, for which council leader Coun Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs have apologised and promised to do more to regain the trust of the Sheffield public.

The sewage spilled into Hookstone Beck in August 2016.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water has been made to donate a £1m to charities – £500,000 to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and £500,000 to Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust after - after polluting a Harrogate stream.

An unauthorised sewage discharge from Hookstone Road combined sewer overflow, which polluted Hookstone Beck in 2016, killed almost 1,500 fish and affected nearby water quality.