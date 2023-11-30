Yorkshire Water pollution penalty should remind bosses of responsibilities - The Yorkshire Post says
Firstly, ahead of the COP28 international climate talks in Dubai, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new restrictions on tree felling by councils in the wake Sheffield’s street trees scandal.
Sir Mark Lowcock’s inquiry into the scandal – which included the arrest and prosecution of some of those protesting when a controversial £2 billion Streets Ahead programme with highways contractor Amey targeted the felling of thousands of street trees – found that the council lied and misled the public in what his report earlier this year called “a dark episode for the city”.
Now there can be some light. If these restrictions are put in place, Sheffield and the entire country will benefit from something positive to come out of the squalid affair, for which council leader Coun Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs have apologised and promised to do more to regain the trust of the Sheffield public.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water has been made to donate a £1m to charities – £500,000 to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and £500,000 to Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust after - after polluting a Harrogate stream.
An unauthorised sewage discharge from Hookstone Road combined sewer overflow, which polluted Hookstone Beck in 2016, killed almost 1,500 fish and affected nearby water quality.
Here’s hoping that the payout gives Yorkshire Water’s bosses a stern reminder of their responsibilities. These charities will no doubt put the funds towards important work.