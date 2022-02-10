Criticism of Government on climate shows the vacuum of leadership - The Yorkshire Post says

While these words from presidents and prime ministers were welcome, the key message from scientists and campaigners was that they needed to be met with meaningful action if our children and grandchildren are to inherit a stable world.

Therefore today’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee report into decarbonising residential heating makes for concerning reading.

The BEIS committee says the Government’s approach on the matter “lacks clear direction” and that its current policy recommendations “are not of the scale necessary to help meet the UK’s 2050 net zero target”.

Climate action has to be more than words.

The committee further recommends that ministers hasten plans to help develop low carbon heating technologies, deliver more heat pumps to homes and spread greater awareness among the population.

Thanks to its unique geography, future facing industries and world class levels of expertise, Yorkshire is ideally situated to be a world leader on green energy.But without Government buy-in it will all be in vain.

With Whitehall currently helplessly distracted by Partygate and the Prime Minister’s position, the time could not be more acute for more focused and effective leadership on both Britain’s, and the planet’s, number one priority.

Until this vacuum of leadership is settled we run the risk of letting down future generations on an epic scale that we cannot recover from.