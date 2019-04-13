Demand for Brexit had broad support - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

IN the media, especially at the BBC, all Remainers refer to the narrow result in the EU referendum. Apparently one million plus votes is narrow?

Looking closely at the detail of that result we find 406 constituencies voted Leave and 242 voted Remain, mostly in Scotland and London. Yet it is claimed to be a narrow outcome?

The UK consists of 15 regions. Deducting votes from Scotland, Wales and Ulster, it leaves England’s 12 regions alone where the Leave vote was 54.7 per cent and Remain accrued 45.3 per cent. A narrow result?

Remove London and the Leave vote 60 per cent in the other 11 English regions with Remain at 40 per cent, A narrow result?

England has most constituencies, this accounts for the massive number of 406 voting to Leave. Yet our blind PM, goaded on by the Conservative Party establishment, demand the UK stays chained to the EU, even if her bad deal gets through Parliament.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

IN your Brexit editorial (The Yorkshire Post, April 8), you suggest that Theresa May’s appointment of leading Leave campaigners to her cabinet, when she became Prime Minister, was a mistake because they prevented cross-party contacts.

Your opinion is at odds with a recent article by LBC Radio presenter and Tory blogger Iain Dale. He says that David Davis suggested to Mrs May, at the outset, that they should have such talks but, as in so many matters, she overruled him.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in having his Labour Shadow, Sir Keir Starmer, appointed to the Privy Council so that he could be kept informed of matters which would otherwise not have been available to him.

The responsibility for the abysmal Brexit negotiations rests with Mrs May, compounded by her MPs who failed to dislodge her when they held a vote of no confidence in her last December.

From: Martin Powell, Woodacre Green, Bardsey, Leeds.

WHAT would have made the headlines if there had been no Brexit?

Three years plus of negotiations and still counting. Battalions of economists, accountants, lawyers, and civil servants employed and yet no resolution. Is it being deliberately prolonged to distract us in order to keep inconvenient issues away from the front pages?

What topics might have made the bold print if there was no Brexit? Would they have been different concerns?

Matters such as are people content with the direction the country is going? Do people believe the standards of morality are satisfactory and are improving? Or do they think the alternative – that morals are in decline and need attending to? Is democracy still being practised? Or does the redirecting of so many powers from local councils to people working in London offices represent a rapacious and ongoing confiscation by the power-hungry?

From: David Rhodes, Poplar Crescent, Northallerton.

THE Brexit agreement has failed to get a majority in the Commons, so where do we go now? What are the options left. No deal? A botched deal? Another referendum? A General Election? Or revoking Article 50 and remaining within the European Union.

What has been the main problem in the negotiations? It is the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, created by the Good Friday Agreement. This problem existed when the referendum was called but nobody said anything about it, neither those for or against leaving.

The only option left is to remain in the EU. The Prime Minister must show leadership and say sorry but we can’t leave without a deal. The referendum is not sacrosanct, our democracy depends on our Parliament making the right decisions. We elected them. They must now, all together, act in the country’s interest and vote to revoke Article 50.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

RE the quality of today’s MPs. When I was at school in the 1950s, the then MP for Pudsey, Jospeh Hiley, often appeared at our assembly to make rousing speeches. He was, of course, a local mill owner and businessman.

What do we have today? Mainly a motley collection of political parvenus who do politics as a more attractive and lucrative alternative to actually working for a living. This compounds the main problem – we have no proper constitution or rules on conduct.

From: Philip Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

THE decisions made today very much influence and impact on the future. I hope that our politicians are keenly aware of this fact when making decisions, otherwise future generations might look back in to the history books and wonder why.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

I THINK all local elections should be absolutely non-political, it should be about who is best to serve the local population for the best deals and wellbeing. We don’t need it to be political, that’s the job for the elected MPs.

Interesting solution

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

REST assured Neil McNicholas, you and your brick wall are not alone when confronted by people yapping or gawping at mobile phones (The Yorkshire Post, April 9). Some time back, a reader’s letter to the Daily Telegraph suggested that, on trains and buses, this could be addressed by joining in – “that sounds interesting, please tell me more”.

I haven’t tried it myself but perhaps Father Neil’s clerical garb might make him less vulnerable?