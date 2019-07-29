Demolition at Ferrybridge power station marks end of era for coal, but future bright for energy supply - The Yorkshire Post says

The sight of a cooling tower at Ferrybridge power station crumbling to the ground will have produced a pang of nostalgia for many at the passing of Yorkshire’s coal mines.

The black gold that was released from beneath our feet by miners toiling deep underground helped build this region’s prosperity and fuelled its industries, as well as heating its homes and cooking its food. The pits were as emblematic of Yorkshire as its hills and the county remembers their hard work with gratitude.

End of an era begins as cooling tower is demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station

But King Coal was toppled from his throne by climate change, and both the Extinction Rebellion protests that paralysed Leeds and the soaring temperatures of the past week underline the urgency of tackling it.

Here’s why we should heed Extinction Rebellion protesters over climate change – Yorkshire Post letters



Environmentally-friendly power sources have taken coal’s place, exemplified by the inspiring Siemens wind-turbine plant on the Humber.

Coal may be gone, but the willingness for hard graft that dug it remains and is driving the industries of the future.

Why it was my moral duty to join the Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds – The Yorkshire Post says