Dr Therese Coffey: Everyone has a part to play to clean up our air

AIR pollution is the fourth biggest risk to public health after cancer, obesity and heart disease. It affects people’s wellbeing and cuts lives short on average by about six months.

As Environment Minister, I know how important it is to tackle air pollution and have a world where everyone can breathe clean air. The good news is that air pollution is falling.

But it’s not falling quickly enough. The Government is taking action and we have just published an ambitious Clean Air Strategy setting out how we will reduce air pollution even further than EU limits, raising our ambition to make progress towards meeting the limits set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

We are the first developed economy to set this goal and our strategy has been warmly welcomed by the WHO. Our action doesn’t stop there though, as we will also end the sale of conventional new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2040 and are spending £3.5bn to reduce emissions across the country.

It isn’t just for the Government to act on air pollution. Everyone can and should play their part in giving our towns and cities cleaner, healthier air but there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

That is why we need local areas to come up with local solutions that best suit their communities. And I am pleased to see that this is happening. In total, we have awarded Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority £4.21m from our Clean Bus Technology Fund to install emission-reducing technology on 231 buses across the city.

On Tuesday, Leeds City Council submitted a proposal for a Clean Air Zone to councillors. These proposals are the city council’s plan to improve air quality as soon as possible, focusing on the problem of harmful roadside concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, which stem in large part from transport.

If approved by councillors, the proposals will go to consultation next week. I urge you to get involved and have your say.

But transport is not the only significant cause of air pollution, especially for other pollutants such as particulate matter (soot and dust), ozone and ammonia.

Particulate matter (known as PM) is what worries me most as it is these tiny particles that can become lodged in the heart, brain and other organs.

The WHO agrees this is the most harmful pollutant.

We cannot stop it entirely but, as the Clean Air Strategy highlights, the growing trend of wood-burning stoves and open fires is concerning, especially when people burn wet wood or smokey coal.

While they may be a cosy way to heat a home, domestic burning through stoves and open fires generates an astonishing 38 per cent of PM, as compared to 12 per cent from road transport.

That is why we are introducing legislation to end the sale of the most polluting fuels and stoves, but if you use a wood or coal burner in your home you should also ensure your appliances are properly installed and maintained.

Another often overlooked source of air pollution is non-road mobile machinery such as generators, forklift trucks, cranes, construction machinery and refrigerated units on vehicles.

These machines are usually fuelled by ‘red diesel,’ which is much cheaper than the diesel we may buy for our cars due to a lower tax rate.

We are considering changing that to encourage businesses to use cleaner alternatives and are proposing giving local authorities more new powers to take action in areas with an air pollution problem.

Tackling air pollution has to be a joint effort – in Westminster I will continue to play my part, working hard to implement a national strategy and working closely with local councils.

Here in Yorkshire, from leaving the car at home and walking or using public transport, burning cleaner fuels and servicing your stoves, to having your say on Leeds City Council’s Clean Air Zone consultation, you can do your bit too.

If we all take small steps, we can make huge strides in our clean air journey.

Dr Thérèse Coffey MP is the Environment Minister.