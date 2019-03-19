Eurosceptics should back May’s Brexit deal - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

IT is strange how the Conservative ERG group are quite lax in their attention to detail (‘research’) when they consider one of their own half-baked ideas.

Their own ‘ideas’ involve blithely suggesting ‘let’s negotiate again’ for a pie-in-the-sky ‘perfect’ Brexit, when it is patently obvious negotiations with the EU have run out of road.

However – when it comes to assessing Theresa May’s Deal – suddenly, the ERG becomes paranoid, objecting to minute detail, obsessively checking every possibility, no matter how obscure and how unlikely it is to occur.

They, for instance object to the backstop, despite the fact it has a lot of support in Northern Ireland.

They ignore the fact we would be able to unilaterally exit the backstop if we wished (admittedly, not with Northern Ireland, initially). They spread lies and hysteria about May’s deal and, having reached their warped conclusions, vote against that deal, even though it represents the only realistic chance we’ll ever have of exiting the EU.

Can someone please tell the ERG that ‘no deal’ (their real favoured option) is now dead? When May’s deal comes back for the third time, the ERG (and the DUP) must vote for it. If they don’t, they will be held responsible for destroying Brexit.

From: Colin Richardson, Brandesburton.

NOW that it has become totally clear that the lunatics have taken over the Westminster asylum and have no clue as to how to proceed, they may soon realise that extending Article 50 is not their sole decision but relies on 27 other countries agreeing.

There are, however, some benefits to be gained if their efforts to stall Brexit succeed and we remain in the EU. They are that the House of Lords will not be required so can be abolished.

Next, a maximum of 50 MPs will be more than adequate to carry out the dictums of the United States of Europe. The Palace of Westminster will be surplus to requirements so can be sold off to some development company generating much needed cash, rather than spending a few billion pounds on refurbishment. Fifty MPs can easily be put on one floor of an office block, preferably outside of London to save more money.

From: Roy Turner, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield.

I CANNOT comprehend how a modern Britain, that stood for honesty, morals and freedom on a world stage can betray the people over Brexit. Keep this in mind at election time. Retribution. Put them out to pasture.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

POOR Theresa May. How can she put her heart and soul into Brexit when she would very much prefer that the UK stays in the European Union? Coming out is about the daftest thing this country has ever done!

Don’t listen to propaganda

From: Andrew Ripley, Ripon.

I AM surprised that Amber Rudd, the Work and Pensions Secretary, feels that Universal Credit is going well in Harrogate.

The DWP’s propaganda department must be working well, or is it that any of the recipients of Universal Credit daren’t say how bad it is for fear of “sanctions”?

Yes, Universal Credit has replaced a number of benefits, but putting them in one place is just one civil servant’s button press away from oblivion.

Perhaps Amber Rudd should seek the opinions of those outside the DWP on the receiving end of this cruel system.

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

IT is said that often no record is kept of people who die when homeless. How sad! It is also said that the Department of Work and Pensions keep no record of claimants they send to food banks. Come on Amber Rudd, you can do better than that.

Time to end celibacy vows

From: Barry Geldard, Hebden Bridge.

LIKE most, I have found the revelations of the horrific abuse of children in the Catholic Church, and allegations that the church has turned a blind eye for so many years, devastating.

I hope the church will now put children before protecting the clergy. Obviously priority should be given to immediately report allegations to the authorities and remove priests found guilty of child abuse. But, I also believe that the church should rethink the rules on celibacy and marriage. In the 21st century, it’s time for Catholics, like myself, to be asked ‘should priests be allowed to marry?’

Protest, but out of school

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

WHIlST I applaud to a certain extent the action of school children in campaigning against the lack of action on climate change, I feel that a more constructive approach would have more public support.

Rather than disrupting their education, they might have more impact if these marches were held on a Saturday morning in shopping/leisure centres when teachers and parents would be available to lend their support.

Secondly, schools may wish to invite the Woodland Trust to come along to school assemblies to demonstrate how important trees are in improving air quality.

In the bag

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I USED to bemoan the actions of charities in putting unwanted plastic bags through my letter box. Now with the 5p charge on ordinary plastic bags I use them instead as bin bags.