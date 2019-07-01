Farmer James retires with fantastic legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

For almost a quarter-of-a-century, Farmer James has been something of a West Yorkshire institution – welcoming more than 1.6 million visitors to St Leonard’s Farm Park in Esholt, which he runs with his wife Denise.

Now Mr Wainhouse is retiring at the start of September but will first bring down the curtain on his successful career introducing children and families to the world of agriculture with his final set of holiday clubs for five to 12-year-olds over the summer break.

Mr and Mrs Wainhouse opened their gates to the general public on July 28, 1995, winning a prestigious White Rose Award for Best Newcomers to Tourism the following year. In the decades since, hundreds of thousands of people have passed through the gates to learn more about animals and farm life while enjoying a day out in the countryside with their family and friends. As career legacies go, it is a fantastic one to leave behind.