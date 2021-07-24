Fitting that Hargreaves Foundry in Halifax and Shepley Engineers of Sheffield are helping to restore Big Ben - The Yorkshire Post says

A Union flag flies near the Elizabeth Tower, better known as "Big Ben". Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

It will be a moment of rejoicing when the sonorous chimes boom out once more after a major renovation of the Elizabeth Tower.

And when they do, it will in part be thanks to the expertise of two Yorkshire companies that have made vital contributions to restoring one of the quintessential symbols of Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hargreaves Foundry, from Halifax, which has made new parts for the tower, and Shepley Engineers, of Sheffield which has worked on the Ayrton Light at its summit, have truly left their mark on history.

It is entirely fitting that companies from a county so proud of its manufacturing and engineering heritage should have been involved in the restoration.

A London landmark it may be, but parts of the Elizabeth Tower will from now on be forever stamped with the words, Made in Yorkshire.