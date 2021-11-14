Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, is backing a scheme to bring Formula One racing to the East End of London.

Now this is a man who has spent all his years in office championing climate change zealots, letting Extinction Rebellion protesters bring London to a standstill whenever they felt like it and making life as difficult and expensive as possible for people who have to drive in London to earn a living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet he now wants to have the Formula One circus come to town. A circus that will probably create more pollution in a few days than the whole of London produces in six months.

Mercedes drivers’ Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton during the launch of the new 2022 Formula 1 car ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Can somebody with a far superior brain than mine please explain the man’s logic? Or, yet again, is big money talking louder than carbon footprints?

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.