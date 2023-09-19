Get Fair About Farming campaign is right to hold the likes of Tesco, Asda and Morrisons to account

A distress flare has been fired into the sky by one of this region’s most important growers, with half of them warning that unless supermarkets start to play fair, they will go bust within a year.

The alarm has been sounded following extensive research by Riverford, with three-quarters of those polled blaming the behaviour of the big supermarket chains for hitting them the hardest.

They believe that supermarkets – in particular the big six – and their buyers are pursuing cheaper food alternatives from overseas, and accuse them of setting fruit and veg specifications that are too hard and complex to fulfil sustainably.

Now, in a co-ordinated attempt to convey the seriousness of the situation facing growers, an open letter signed by more than 100 pre-eminent notables in the sector is calling for supermarkets to stop their race to the bottom.

It asks them to pay the price agreed, and cease reneging on those deals; it calls on them to buy the amount agrred, too, and to stop leaving food they previously ordered to rot; they want the myriad complex specifications to come into the real world; they want long-term commitments and relationships and if it isn’t too much to ask, they would like paying on time.

Even to the average layman, these requests seem more than reasonable, which is perhaps why the likes of Julia Bradbury, Jimmy Doherty, Rick Stein and Ray Mears – to name but a few – are publicly backing the Get Fair About Farming campaign launched today.